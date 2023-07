The prime minister should apologise for failing to fulfil promises made after eight months in power.

REMBAU: Negeri Sembilan PN secretary Nazree Yunus has demanded Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim issue a public apology for failing to fulfil his promises, including reducing petrol prices.

Neither has Anwar’s government reduced the electricity charges while prices of goods were unstable.

“He must apologise to Malaysians. It has been eight months,” Nazree said at a PN ceramah in Taman Sendayan Indah, Rembau.