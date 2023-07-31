PN’s Jitra candidate says he wants to produce as many excellent students from Kedah as possible.

PETALING JAYA: PN’s candidate for the Jitra seat, Haim Hilman Abdullah, aims to contribute to the field of education if elected.

“Based on my educational background and experience, I will assist Kedah in developing the education sector to produce as many excellent students from Kedah as possible,” the former Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) vice-chancellor told Utusan Malaysia.

“I will also explore opportunities for students to continue their education in skill-based fields, which can lead to promising careers,” said Haim, who is up against PH’s Sabrina Ahmad.