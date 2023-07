Ex-Umno leader explains why he is now campaigning for his former party’s rivals in the state election.

KAPAR : Former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar said he was now campaigning for rivals PN in Selangor because he wants the state to be run by a Malay party.

“Since my early days in politics with Umno, I always wanted to make sure a Malay-dominated party ruled Selangor and PH was kept in the opposition bloc,” he said at a campaign event in Kapar tonight.

With over 33 state seats comprising more than 60% Malay voters, he said that PN could secure victory should they come out in force on election day.