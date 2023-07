Umno man says if PH and BN win the polls, they would present a list of candidates to the Kedah ruler.

PADANG TERAP: Umno’s Mahdzir Khalid says PH and BN will leave it to the Sultan of Kedah to decide on the appointment of the menteri besar should they win in the Aug 12 state election.

The former Padang Terap MP said if the unity coalition won the state polls, it would present its list of candidates to Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.