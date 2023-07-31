A leaked circular says the meeting will be on Wednesday, while a party insider says it is about pacifying angry MIC members.

PETALING JAYA: A meeting has been arranged by MIC on Wednesday with Anwar Ibrahim, according to a leaked circular, while a party insider says it is about “ill-treatment” of MIC by Umno.

An MIC source, who asked to remain anonymous, said the party is unhappy with the way they were treated by Umno, its Barisan Nasional partner, during seat negotiations for state assembly elections in six states.

The alleged mistreatment is said to have taken place prior to MIC deciding to sit out the six state elections.

