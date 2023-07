H Vikneswary believes voters see the young party representing their voice, despite competition from more fancied candidates.

PERAI: Muda is being well received by the voters in PH’s stronghold Perai, says candidate H Vikneswary.

“Despite the clash between PH (S Sundarajoo) and independent (David Marshel) here, there are voters who see us as their ‘voice’,” she told FMT after meeting constituents at Taman Inderawasih here.

She faces three opponents for the seat: Sundarajoo, Marshel and Perikatan Nasional’s R Sivasuntaram.