Selangor caretaker menteri besar Amirudin Shari says in contrast, PH has a good track record leading Selangor through challenges.

GOMBAK: Selangor’s caretaker menteri besar Amirudin Shari criticised PN’s lack of clear direction for the country, accusing it of bringing instability wherever it goes.

“Before the last general election was called, whichever coalitions PN were involved with were not stable, doesn’t matter whether (with) PH, PN, or BN,” said Amirudin at a campaign event in Sungai Tua.

He stressed PH has a good track record leading Selangor through challenges such as the pandemic and political uncertainty, and had also maintained Selangor’s status as a significant driver of the national GDP.