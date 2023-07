PAS vice-president says Negeri Sembilan is the only state that PN did not win any seats in at the last state election.

REMBAU: A win for PN at the upcoming state election in Negeri Sembilan will see the coalition capture the rest of the states as well, says PAS vice-president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Speaking at a PN ceramah here last night, he said Negeri Sembilan is the only state that PN did not win any seats in at the last state election.

“If there is a change of government in Negeri Sembilan, the rest of the country will change as well,” said Tuan Ibrahim.