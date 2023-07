Kedah PAS commissioner Ahmad Yahaya says the caretaker MB was the only person proposed to the party’s central leadership.

JERAI: PAS said Sanusi Nor would be its sole nominee for the menteri besar post if PN retained Kedah on Aug 12.

Kedah PAS commissioner Ahmad Yahaya said Sanusi – the current caretaker menteri besar – was the only name proposed to the Islamic party’s central leadership.

“Sanusi is the sole candidate. There is no second nominee,” he said at a ceramah in Gurun tonight.