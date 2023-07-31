Khizri Abu Kassim says the constituency in Sik has not seen much progress although Sanusi Nor became the menteri besar in 2020.

SIK: Sanusi Nor’s popularity has not brought any benefit to his seat, Jeneri in terms of development and education, says his opponent in the Aug 12 state election, Khizri Abu Kassim.

The BN candidate questioned the PAS leader’s ability to lead Kedah, saying he had nothing to be proud of as there had been no significant progress in his constituency since he became the menteri besar in 2020.

His so-called popularity has not translated into any real benefits for the people of Sik, especially in Jeneri,” Khizri told FMT.

“Can he show what he has done for Sik in the past three years? Looking at the education sector, the SPM results here were among the worst in Malaysia.”

READ MORE