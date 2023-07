Higher education minister Khaled Nordin says only Universiti Utara Malaysia had scheduled exams for Aug 12.

PETALING JAYA: Public varsity students who are voting in the Aug 12 state elections but have to sit for examinations on polling day are allowed to defer their exams to another day.

According to Utusan Malaysia, higher education minister Khaled Nordin said these students should inform their universities so that the management may reschedule the exams.

He added that only Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) had scheduled exams for Aug 12, though it has already been postponed.