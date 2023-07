The law and institutional reform minister dismisses PAS’ call for guidelines on the Do’s and Don’ts during elections.

SEREMBAN: Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said has hit out at PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man over his call for guidelines on the Do’s and Don’ts during the elections.

Azalina questioned why PAS did not call for guidelines on what constituted bribery in an election when it was in the previous governments, led by Muhyiddin Yassin and then Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

She said some PAS ministers were then in charge of agencies and commissions that oversaw these matters.

