Wilfred Madius Tangau wonders how the decision of voters in six states can invalidate the decision made by voters from all 13 states last year.

PETALING JAYA: A Sabah MP has dismissed the notion that the impending six state elections are a referendum on the current government, adding that such claims were Malaya-centric.

In a statement, Wilfred Madius Tangau said the six states combined had about 45% of the national electorate.

“Why should the second decision they make on their own now invalidate the decision made by voters from all 13 Malaysian states just nine months ago?”

