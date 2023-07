The prime minister says by involving the royalty, PAS was asking for trouble.

KUALA PILAH: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has hit out at PAS attempting to drag the Perak sultan into politics.

“You can insult me on a daily basis, but the moment you touch the royal institution, you are asking for trouble,” Anwar, who is also the PH chairman, said in a ceramah last night.

A PAS branch in Melaka has been accused of manipulating the sultan’s speech to make it look like he was praising the party. Perak police are now probing the matter.