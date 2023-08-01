Caretaker Kedah menteri besar denies bringing in a Chinese national involved in the extraction of rare earth elements in the state.

Responding to home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s “exposé” about his purported links to the Chinese national identified as So Loi Fat, Sanusi said the man actually had dealings with Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) before he took office.

“When he (So) met me, he told me that he had already paid MBI and had an agreement (to extract REE) before I became menteri besar. So I told him to just carry on but abide by the law,” he told reporters in Kubang Rotan.