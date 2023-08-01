The caretaker Selangor menteri besar also says the social impact assessment report was only submitted two months ago.

SHAH ALAM : Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the decision to scrap the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link Expressway) project was made a year ago.

“We told them to come back with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), traffic impact assessment (TIA) , social impact assessment report (SIA) and if it does not fulfil the requirements, then the project will be cancelled,” he told reporters after launching the election manifesto.

He added, the SIA report only came in two months ago and after assessing it they found that it did not meet the requirements.