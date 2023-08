This is to ensure higher turnout at the polls, says the DAP national chairman.

BUTTERWORTH: Penang should declare Aug 12 a public holiday to ensure a high voter turnout, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng said.

He said a high voter turnout would ensure a victory for PH and BN as well as keep PN at bay.

“We are worried about voter turnout. If it is low, it would not favour us. We need to declare Aug 12 as a ‘cuti peristiwa’,” he told a packed Butterworth Arena at the launch of the Penang PH+BN unity manifesto.