PKR secretary-general says it happens in all parties.

ALOR SETAR: PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says it is normal to see people from the same family take part in politics and that happens in all parties.

“It exists in PAS, Umno, PKR and even Bersatu. In PKR, we have faced this (criticism of nepotism) since 1999 when Anwar Ibrahim was in jail and Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (wife) and Nurul Izzah Anwar (daughter) contested in elections.”

He was commenting on criticisms over PKR’s decision to field Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul’s son, Firdaus, in Gurun, Kedah.