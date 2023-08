GPS leaders only showed up on nomination day to support BN and PH candidates on the principle of supporting the unity government.

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Parti Sarawak will not be involved in any campaign programmes for the Aug 12 state elections, says its chairman Abang Johari Openg.

Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak premier, said GPS leaders only showed up on nomination day to support BN and PH candidates on the principle of supporting the unity government.

“We will not send our (election) machinery,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia.