He says he made this pledge to show his seriousness in contesting the Bandar state seat in Terengganu.

PETALING JAYA: Muda information chief Luqman Long has pledged to relinquish all posts he holds in the party if he is defeated and loses his deposit in the Aug 12 state elections.

Utusan Malaysia quoted him as saying that he made this pledge to show his seriousness in contesting the Bandar state seat in Terengganu.

“I’m truly serious about contesting, this is not a game or a bid to merely split votes,” said Luqman, who is also Muda’s election director.