The Subang Jaya candidate says locals have complained to him about traffic congestion and limited mobility in the well-developed locality.

SUBANG JAYA: Muda’s Subang Jaya candidate, Zayd Shaukat, says he will prioritise the well-being and comfort of constituents should he be elected in the Aug 12 polls.

The Subang Muda chief said he has been actively listening to the concerns of locals, adding that they have frequently raised issues related to traffic congestion and limited mobility in the well-developed locality.

“It is not about building more and making more money, but to help people live a better life in this already good city,” he told FMT in an interview.

Zayd added that the voters have so far been welcoming towards Muda, especially the older generation, who have shown a willingness to engage in meaningful discussions.