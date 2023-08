Penang PKR vice-chairman Goh Choon Aik says the two coalitions are set to retain the state come Aug 12.

BUTTERWORTH: PH and BN have “secured” 26 seats in Penang and are set to retain the state for a fourth term, state PKR vice-chairman Goh Choon Aik claimed.

“Based on reliable third party information and public response to our candidates, these 26 seats are already ours.

“For fence-sitters, let’s not be confused and trouble ourselves by voting against the mainstream politics that has benefitted Penang immensely,” he said at the Penang unity manifesto launch at the Butterworth Arena today.