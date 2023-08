The Negeri Sembilan PH chairman said the two coalitions want to ensure the manifesto was attractive enough for voters.

PETALING JAYA: PH and BN will finalise their manifesto for the Negeri Sembilan elections in a week’s time, Aminuddin Harun said.

The Negeri Sembilan PH chairman said the two coalitions want to ensure the manifesto was attractive enough for voters, Bernama reported.

“The draft of the manifesto is in the final stage. Both PH and BN have submitted their drafts and we want to review its similarities. This is the first time PH and BN are joining forces for a state election,” he was quoted as saying.