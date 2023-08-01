PH sec-gen claims Sanusi has no response to his accusations and is prepared to air them in court if necessary.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that he will continue making more “revelations” on the illegal mining and theft of rare earth elements (REE) in Kedah, even if it means facing caretaker menteri besar Sanusi Nor in court.

“I have seen that the menteri besar could not respond to any (revelations) that I have made so far,” he told reporters at the sidelines of a ceramah event at Bandar Perda, here.

Four days ago, Saifuddin acknowledged that he received a legal notice from Sanusi about his REE claims but said that he was prepared to address the matter in court.