BUKIT MERTAJAM: Pakatan Harapan secretary general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has questioned PAS for demonising the DAP despite the fact that the Islamic party had worked with the latter for over a decade.

Speaking in a ceramah, Saifuddin said that PAS were “friends” with DAP for 14 years and had come up with religious arguments to justify its alliance with the latter.

“But only now we are told that Islam does not allow Muslims to befriend DAP.”