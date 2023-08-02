The prime minister also says he will continue with the Menu Rahmah programme to help alleviate poverty.

BANTING: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has hit out at the opposition for claiming that poverty could not be eradicated on religious grounds.

“They say that we cannot get rid of poverty because who would we pay zakat to?” he said at a ceramah last night, possibly alluding to Temerloh MP Salamiah Nor.

Anwar said that the government will continue the Menu Rahmah programme, an affordable food initiative, which was rolled out by the late Salahuddin Ayub when he was the cost of living minister, to help alleviate poverty.