SIK: BN’s Khizri Abu Kassim says defeating Sanusi Nor for the state seat of Jeneri will be a Herculean task, but it is not impossible.

He feels he may be able to pull off a surprise win against the caretaker Kedah menteri besar if PH supporters vote for him.

BN and PAS have been taking turns to represent the Malay-majority seat since 2004. In the 2018 general election, Sanusi won the seat with a 2,455-vote majority after garnering 10,626 votes against BN’s Mahadzir Abdul Hamid (8,171) and PH’s Nazri Abu Hassan (4,146).

