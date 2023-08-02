Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says the police have taken statements from a woman linked to the video.

PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain has revealed that the investigation into a viral video clip suggesting Sultan Nazrin Shah’s endorsement of PAS has uncovered a case involving 3R (race, royalty, religion).

Razarudin said the police have taken statements from a woman in her 40s, who has been linked to the video, on Tuesday, according to Sinar Harian.

“Whether she will be called in again depends on the investigation. This is a 3R case as it creates sentiments against the sultan,” he was quoted as saying.

