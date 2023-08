The PAS deputy president says youngsters’ support for PN was not obvious during the GE15 campaign.

PETALING JAYA: Even more young voters are supporting PN now compared to GE15 last year, claims PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tuan Ibrahim said youngsters’ support for PN was not obvious during the GE15 campaign, but claims the situation is different on the campaign trail for the Aug 12 state elections.

“Even since nomination day there has been a great wave of support for PN in all six states,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia.