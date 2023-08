Hafiz Baharuddin says he still supports the Malay Proclamation.

PETALING JAYA: A former member of the Malay Proclamation secretariat claims that Perikatan Nasional’s candidates in Negeri Sembilan are incompetent.

Hafiz Baharuddin, who led the Negeri Sembilan chapter of the secretariat, claimed that PN grassroots were also disappointed by the coalition’s candidates in the state, prompting him to run as an independent candidate in Sikamat.

However, in a statement, he reiterated that he still supports the Malay Proclamation’s struggle.