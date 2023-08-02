The communications and digital minister says the claim he delivered a political speech in a mosque was defamatory.

PETALING JAYA: Fahmi Fadzil has sent a letter of demand to two people, including independent preacher Ahmad Dusuki Abd Rani for claiming that he delivered a political speech at a mosque in Rawang.

The communications and digital minister said such claims, which he has since denied, were defamatory, and is giving the duo 24 hours to retract the statement as well as issue an apology, Bernama reported.

His lawyer, Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi said the allegations were also meant to smear the PKR information chief’s image.