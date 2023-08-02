Dr Afif Bahardin says he has been trained well by Lim Guan Eng and believes he has the vision to make Taman Medan better.

PETALING JAYA: PN’s Taman Medan candidate Dr Afif Bahardin is ready for a triumphant return to the state in the coming elections.

Afif, the former assemblyman for Seberang Jaya in Penang, will face off against Pakatan Harapan’s Ahmad Akhir Pawan Chik, a former MBPJ councillor.

“I am a child of Selangor, born in Selangor, raised in Selangor, I have worked in Selangor and now I’m coming back to serve the people of Selangor,” said Bersatu’s Afif.

Afif said he solved more than two-thirds of the issues faced by his constituents during his 10 years in Penang, which he felt gave him great insight into how he could improve the well-being of Taman Medan residents.

READ MORE