KUALA LUMPUR: MIC is at a crossroads over its position as a Barisan Nasional component, says party president SA Vigneswaran.

Vigneswaran, who met with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today, said the party has been uneasy over its position in BN over the past few months.

He added that MIC or MCA should have been considered for a ministerial post in the Cabinet.

