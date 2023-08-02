PAS deputy president said the authorities should have probed the deputy prime minister for promising more than RM500,000 to Terengganu youths ahead of the polls.

PADANG TERAP: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has questioned the authorities’ move to “clear” deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for promising more than RM500,000 to Terengganu youths ahead of the polls.

He said it was concerning that some authorities appeared to make decisions on alleged offences before carrying out an investigation.

At a ceramah in Pedu, Tuan Ibrahim said the authorities should have at least investigated if Zahid breached the Election Offences Act in promising funds to the Terengganu youths.