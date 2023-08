The former PKR and Bersatu politician says she is looking for a platform that promotes multiculturalism.

PETALING JAYA: Zuraida Kamaruddin has not ruled out joining Gerakan after campaigning for the party’s president, Dominic Lau, who is vying for the Bayan Lepas seat.

The former minister who was previously with PKR, Bersatu and Parti Bangsa Malaysia, said she wanted a platform that was accepted by all levels of society, Berita Harian reported.

“Maybe there is a possibility of me joining Gerakan. I will look for a platform that promotes multiculturalism,” she was quoted as saying.