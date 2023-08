Five investigation papers were opened in Selangor, four in Penang, three each in Kedah and Terengganu, and one in Negeri Sembilan.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened 16 investigation papers for offences such as damaging campaign material of candidates contesting in the six state elections.

Bukit Aman corporate communications head A Skandaguru said five investigation papers were opened in Selangor, four in Penang, three each in Kedah and Terengganu, and one in Negeri Sembilan.

He said police also received a total of 182 police reports yesterday, with Selangor having the highest number of reports with 62.