PKR vice-president says it is PN’s prerogative to claim it is seeing an increase in support in Negeri Sembilan.

SEREMBAN: PKR vice-president Aminuddin Harun has downplayed PN’s claims of increased support in Negeri Sembilan.

“If they (PN) want to say support for the coalition has increased by 300%, 400% or 1,000%, that’s up to them,” Aminuddin said during a programme in Labu.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan PN deputy chief Mahfuz Roslan claimed support for the coalition has increased by 300%.