The Negeri Sembilan Umno chief warns that failure to do so could result in them throwing their votes away.

KUALA PILAH: Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias said both Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan must properly explain their policies to the youth and how it would benefit them.

Failure to do so, might result in the youth throwing their votes away on polling day, he warned.

“We need to inspire confidence in them. This is vital for our future,” he said at a press conference.