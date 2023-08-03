Rozmal Malakan says PN has been getting a positive response from the younger generation.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s Rantau candidate Rozmal Malakan claims that an increasing number of voters in the state constituency are leaning towards the Muhyiddin Yassin-led coalition now.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Rozmal acknowledged that the seat was a Barisan Nasional stronghold but said PN has been getting a positive response from constituents, particularly among the younger generation.

Rozmal is in a straight fight with Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan in Rantau, a seat that the Rembau MP has held for four consecutive terms.