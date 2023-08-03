The Gerakan president says it’s time to move on from the incident.

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan president Dominic Lau holds no hard feelings despite being told by a Penang PAS leader to “go away” after showing up at a PAS ceramah uninvited.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Lau said his utmost priority is ensuring he can win the Bayan Lepas seat for PN, adding that it’s time to move on from the incident.

A video by Malaysiakini showed Lau being prevented by the PAS leader from following the party’s vice-president Idris Ahmad on stage at the ceramah.

He could be heard telling Lau, “No, you can’t. You go away.”