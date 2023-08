Rantau candidate said in Negeri Sembilan no party would do well on its own.

SEREMBAN: PAS has become stronger in Negeri Sembilan as it is part of PN, says the coalition’s Rantau candidate Rozmal Malakan.

He said if PAS contested on its own in the state, it would not fare well.

“Any party, it does not matter if it is PAS, Gerakan or Bersatu, we won’t be strong (if we contest individually),” he told reporters at a walkabout here.