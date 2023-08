Terengganu Umno chief Ahmad Said said there will no longer be any entertainment during campaigning due to the five-day mourning period which started today.

PETALING JAYA: BN and PH will be changing the content of their Terengganu state election campaigns following the death of the Sultan of Terengganu’s mother early this morning.

Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin’s mother, Tengku Besar of Terengganu, Fatimah Sharifah Nong Alsagoff Abdillah, died at 3.17am today.

