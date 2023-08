The state PN chairman says the PH government did not manage the state well.

JEMPOL: Negeri Sembilan PN chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu said PH failed to manage the state properly after taking over the administration in 2018 despite the abundance of natural resources.

“Negeri Sembilan is rich in terms of natural resources. And it is strategically located. Unfortunately, it has not been governed very well by the PH government,” Faizal, better known as Peja, said in a ceramah.

He then urged voters to choose wisely by backing PN in the state polls this Aug 12.