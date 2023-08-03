The home minister produces pictures purportedly of the caretaker Kedah menteri besar visiting the site where rare earth elements were allegedly being illegally extracted.

PETALING JAYA: Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail claims to have pictures of Sanusi Nor, who was then the Kedah menteri besar, visiting a mining site where rare earth elements (REE) were allegedly being extracted.

According to Sinar Harian, Saifuddin produced the pictures during a press conference in Kubang Pasu, Kedah, claiming they were taken on Feb 19 in the Bukit Enggang forest reserve in Sik.

The minister claimed that this proved Sanusi was aware of the alleged REE theft in Kedah but did not act against it.

