PH’s Gurun candidate Firdaus Johari says his father, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, will not assist him as he needs to remain impartial.

JERAI: Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for Gurun, Firdaus Johari, has accepted the fact that his father, Johari Abdul, cannot help him in his election campaign as he has to remain impartial since he is the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

“My father won’t actively participate (in the election). He’s like a referee, he can’t choose sides. So he distances himself, providing only moral support from afar,” he told FMT.

However, Firdaus admitted that he will be banking on Johari’s track record as the former one-term Gurun assemblyman to win over voters in the Aug 12 state elections.

READ MORE