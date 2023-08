PETALING JAYA: Ketereh Umno Youth chief Afiq Amani Annuar has followed his father’s footsteps in quitting the party and joining PAS, reports Utusan Malaysia.

Afiq, the son of former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa, announced he was joining PAS at a press conference joined by his father, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.