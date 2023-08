Padang Kota candidate H’ng Khoon Leng hopes PAS will not have to make a ‘third apology’ after ceramah snub.

PETALING JAYA: A Gerakan leader has urged the PAS leadership to conduct a post-mortem after the Aug 12 state election to resolve disciplinary issues involving the party’s members.

Padang Kota candidate H’ng Khoon Leng said the party’s apology to Gerakan president Dominic Lau, after he was told to leave a PAS ceramah on Tuesday, was a rarity.

He said this was only the second time that PAS had apologised to Gerakan, adding that the first was done internally over a “similar” issue.

