PETALING JAYA: DAP has warned its members against helping former members who are contesting against PH or BN in the state elections.

DAP disciplinary committee chairman Ngeh Koo Ham said those who assist any of these former members in their election campaign will be subject to disciplinary action from the party.

Ngeh said M Satees, who is running in Bagan Dalam as an independent candidate, David Marshel (Perai, independent), and Chng Boon Lai (Kuala Kubu Bharu, Parti Rakyat Malaysia) had resigned from DAP prior to this.

Meanwhile, B Gunalan, who is contesting in Pandaraman on a PN ticket, has been sacked from DAP.