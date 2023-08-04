Penang PAS chief Fauzi Yusoff says it is not enough for Malay assemblymen to just provide aid to their constituents.

KEPALA BATAS: Penang PAS chief Fauzi Yusoff has lamented that Malay assemblymen in the state are not speaking up on Islam and issues concerning the community.

Fauzi, who is contesting for the Sungai Dua seat, called for Malay voters in the state to ensure that their voices are heard. He urged them to do away with electing “jaguh kampung” (village champions).

He said it is not enough for Malay assemblymen to just provide aid to their constituents as they must champion Malay and Islamic issues as well.

