GEORGE TOWN: Muda’s Priyankaa Loh says Pantai Jerejak voters are warming up to her on the campaign trail, claiming that some are fatigued by mainstream parties’ politicking.

She said, after a week of campaigning, locals now recognised her in coffee shops, telling her that they won’t vote for PH or PN.

“Uncles are coming up to me saying: ‘Hey, you guys are the black flag’. They say I am a good candidate compared to the other two. So I’m encouraged by the support and we’re on track to becoming a viable third force in Penang,” she said after launching her manifesto here.